Markets
TEF

EU court backs Hutchison challenge to EU veto on O2 takeover

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Europe's second-highest court on Thursday backed Hutchison Holdings' challenge to an EU antitrust decision blocking its 10.3 billion pound ($12.6 billion) bid for British mobile operator O2 UK by Spain's Telefonica four years ago.

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - Europe's second-highest court on Thursday backed Hutchison Holdings' 0001.HK challenge to an EU antitrust decision blocking its 10.3 billion pound ($12.6 billion) bid for British mobile operator O2 UK by Spain's Telefonica four years ago.

The European Commission's 2016 ruling said the deal to acquire Britain's biggest mobile telecoms network operator would have resulted in higher British mobile prices because it left only two rival network operators.

($1 = 0.8151 pounds)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular