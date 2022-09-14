US Markets
GOOGL

EU court backs EU antitrust decision against Google, trims fine

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Europe's second-top court on Wednesday upheld an EU antitrust decision against Alphabet unit Google for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals but trimmed the record fine to 4.125 billion euros ($4.12 billion) from 4.34 billion.

Repeats to chain to alerts

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Europe's second-top court on Wednesday upheld an EU antitrust decision against Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals but trimmed the record fine to 4.125 billion euros ($4.12 billion) from 4.34 billion.

"The General Court largely confirms the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine," the court said.

"In order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement, the General Court considers it appropriate however to impose a fine of €4.125 billion on Google, its reasoning differing in certain respects from that of the Commission," judges said.

The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission.

($1 = 1.0012 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Bart Meijers in Amsterdam;)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Other Topics

Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular