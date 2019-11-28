EU court adviser says Amazon does not infringe trade mark rights in Coty case

BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O is not breaching trade mark rights by stocking and shipping goods for third-party sellers, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday, siding with the U.S. online retail giant against U.S. cosmetics company Coty COTY.N.

The opinion came from Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona, advocate general at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

The Luxembourg-based court, which follows such non-binding recommendations in the majority of cases, would normally give a ruling in the next two to four months.

A German court had sought advice from the CJEU in a case underlining the long-running battle between luxury owners seeking to preserve their exclusivity and branding and online platforms such as Amazon and eBay EBAY.O fighting against online sales curbs.

The case is C-567/18 Coty Germany.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.