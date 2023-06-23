EU countries with high debt need sufficient time to cut it-Dutch finmin

BRUGES, Belgium, June 23 (Reuters) - A reform of European Union fiscal and debt rules, now under way, must make sure that countries with high debt get sufficient time to reduce it and implement reforms, Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Friday.

The 27-nation EU is reviewing its Stability and Growth Pact, the fiscal rules that underpin the euro, to adapt it to the post COVID-19 pandemic realities of high public debt and the need for high investment to face the challenges of climate change.

At the heart of the dispute is whether there should be numerical benchmarks and automatic rules for all on annual debt reduction, or if each country should individually negotiate its debt cuts with the EU's executive arm, the European Commission.

"We want countries both to reduce their debts and carry out reforms – in the interests of their citizens and of being resilient when times are tough. But we do need to allow countries with high levels of debt sufficient time to do this," Kaag said in a speech in the College of Europe.

The remarks put the Netherlands, long seen as a fiscal hawk, more in the camp of the more dovish France, Italy and Spain -- all with high public debt -- which strongly favour individual debt reduction paths, rather than one rule for all.

Germany, on the other hand, is adamant there must be a minimum annual debt reduction of 1% in the debt to GDP ratio for high debt countries and 0.5% for those with a less pronounced debt problem but still above the EU's limit of 60% of GDP.

EU finance ministers will debate the reform of the rules in the coming months with a compromise seen only in December.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 28 64; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.