EU countries strike deal on renewable energy law with ammonia caveat

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

June 16, 2023 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by Julia Payne and Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - European Union countries' ambassadors struck a deal on Friday on the bloc's landmark renewable energy law, after the Commission agreed to possibly exempt certain ammonia plants from renewable fuel targets.

The Commission declaration ends a stalemate on passing the law after France and other states raised issues over non-renewable fuels such as nuclear.

