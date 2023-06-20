News & Insights

EU countries reach deal on weakened nature law

Credit: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

June 20, 2023 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by Kate Abnet for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - European Union countries' environment ministers reached a deal on a landmark nature law on Tuesday, having watered down parts of the proposal aimed at restoring damaged natural environments.

EU countries and the European Parliament must negotiate and approve the final law. EU lawmakers are set to vote on their negotiating position in July.

(Reporting by Kate Abnet, editing by Marine Strauss)

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @StraussMarine;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

