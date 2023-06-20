EU countries reach deal on weakened nature law

BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - European Union countries' environment ministers reached a deal on a landmark nature law on Tuesday, having watered down parts of the proposal aimed at restoring damaged natural environments.

EU countries and the European Parliament must negotiate and approve the final law. EU lawmakers are set to vote on their negotiating position in July.

(Reporting by Kate Abnet, editing by Marine Strauss)

