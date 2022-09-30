US Markets

EU countries reach deal on mitigating high electricity prices -EU presidency

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

European Union countries on Friday reached a deal on measures to mitigate high electricity prices, the Czech presidency of the EU said.

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European Union countries on Friday reached a deal on measures to mitigate high electricity prices, the Czech presidency of the EU said.

The agreement was reached on "mandatory electricity demand reduction, cap on market revenues from inframarginal electricity producers and solidarity contribution from fossil fuels producers", the presidency said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by John Chalmers)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular