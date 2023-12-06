News & Insights

EU countries, lawmakers reach deal on rules for ChatGPT, other systems -source

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 06, 2023 — 08:34 pm EST

BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - EU countries and lawmakers have agreed on rules governing artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT after 10 hours of discussions, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said on Thursday.

EU governments made compromises in the hopes of gaining lawmakers' backing to be able to use AI in biometric surveillance for national security, defence and military purposes, the person said.

The talks which started at 1400 GMT on Wednesday are continuing with the focus on the use of biometric surveillance which lawmakers want to ban.

