EU countries, lawmakers reach deal on data rules targeting Big Tech

June 27, 2023 — 06:09 pm EDT

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - EU countries and EU lawmakers on Tuesday agreed on rules that govern how Big Tech and other companies use European consumer and corporate data, with safeguards against non-EU governments gaining illegal access.

The European Commission proposed the Data Act last year to cover data generated in smart gadgets, machinery and consumer products, part of a raft of legislation aimed at curbing the power of U.S. tech giants.

EU concerns about data transfers have grown following revelations by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden in 2013 of mass U.S. surveillance.

"Once the Data Act enters into force, it will unlock the economic and societal potential of data and technologies and contribute to an internal market for data," Erik Slottner, Swedish minister for public administration, said in a statement.

Big U.S. tech companies have criticised the Data Act, saying it could impede international data transfer. Siemens SIEGn.DE and SAP SAPG.DE fear trade secrets could be endangered by a provision forcing companies to share data with third parties to provide aftermarket or other data-driven services.

