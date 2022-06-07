US Markets
EU countries, lawmakers clinch deal on single mobile charging port

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

EU countries and EU lawmakers agreed to a single mobile charging port on Tuesday, rejecting opposition from iPhone maker Apple.

BRUSSELS, June 7 (Reuters) - EU countries and EU lawmakers agreed to a single mobile charging port on Tuesday, rejecting opposition from iPhone maker Apple AAPL.O.

"By autumn 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU," the European Parliament said in a statement.

