EU countries, lawmakers clinch deal on single mobile charging port

BRUSSELS, June 7 (Reuters) - EU countries and EU lawmakers agreed to a single mobile charging port on Tuesday, rejecting opposition from iPhone maker Apple AAPL.O.

"By autumn 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU," the European Parliament said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

