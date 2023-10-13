EU countries fail to agree on glyphosate extension

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European Union governments failed to give a clear opinion on Friday on a proposal to extend by 10 years EU approval for the use of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Bayer AG's BAYGn.DE Roundup weedkiller.

A "qualified majority" of 15 countries representing at least 65% of the bloc's population had been required either to support or to block the proposal.

In the absence of such a majority either way, EU governments will try again in the first half of November when another failure to produce a clear opinion would leave the decision with the European Commission.

The previous time glyphosate's licence came up for re-approval, the EU gave it a five-year extension after EU countries twice failed to support a 10-year period.

