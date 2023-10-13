News & Insights

Commodities

EU countries fail to agree on glyphosate extension

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

October 13, 2023 — 05:58 am EDT

Written by Philip Blenkinsop and Marine Strauss for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European Union governments failed to give a clear opinion on Friday on a proposal to extend by 10 years EU approval for the use of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Bayer AG's BAYGn.DE Roundup weedkiller.

A "qualified majority" of 15 countries representing at least 65% of the bloc's population had been required either to support or to block the proposal.

In the absence of such a majority either way, EU governments will try again in the first half of November when another failure to produce a clear opinion would leave the decision with the European Commission.

The previous time glyphosate's licence came up for re-approval, the EU gave it a five-year extension after EU countries twice failed to support a 10-year period.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Marine Strauss; editing by Christina Fincher)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.