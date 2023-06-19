EU countries fail to agree deal on power market reforms

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - European Union countries failed on Monday to agree a joint position on reforms to the bloc's electricity market, Sweden's Energy Minister said, after a meeting in which countries disagreed over proposals including an extension of coal subsidies.

Ebba Busch, who chaired the meeting of EU countries' energy ministers, said work would continue among EU countries' ambassadors to attempt to reach a deal.

