EU countries, EU lawmakers clinch deal on rules to rein in tech giants

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - EU countries and EU lawmakers on Thursday reached a deal on landmark rules to curb the power of Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google, Amazon AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O, Facebook FB.O and Microsoft MSFT.O.

France, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet that there was agreement. EU industry chief Thierry Breton also confirmed in a tweet.

Proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager just over a year ago in response to the slow pace of competition investigations, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) sets out a list of dos and don'ts for online gatekeepers that control data and access to their platforms.

