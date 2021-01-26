AZN

EU countries could band to sue AstraZeneca for breach of contract - Latvia

European Union member states are considering taking AstraZeneca to court for a breach of supply contracts if the company does not honour the COVID-19 vaccine delivery schedule, Latvian foreign affairs minister Edgars Rinkevics told local radio on Tuesday morning.

The minister told radio the EU countries would only be suing as a "coordinated action", Latvian news site Delfi reported.

Each EU member state has a separate supply contract with the company.

AstraZeneca, which developed its shot with Oxford University, told the EU on Friday it could not meet agreed supply targets up to the end of March.

