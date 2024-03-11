News & Insights

EU countries back draft rules on gig workers' rights

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

March 11, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - EU countries on Monday backed draft rules giving workers at Uber UBER.N, Deliveroo ROO.L and other online platforms more social and labour rights.

EU lawmakers and Belgium had clinched a political agreement last month but subsequently failed to muster enough support from EU countries.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman )

