EU countries back draft rules on gig workers' rights

BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - EU countries on Monday backed draft rules giving workers at Uber UBER.N, Deliveroo ROO.L and other online platforms more social and labour rights.

EU lawmakers and Belgium had clinched a political agreement last month but subsequently failed to muster enough support from EU countries.

