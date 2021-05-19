EU countries agree to ease travel restictions on non-EU visitors

BRUSSELS, May 19 (Reuters) - European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, two EU sources said.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine "safe" countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere.

Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia, Israel and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether the have been vaccinated.

EU aims to open up to foreign tourists this summer amidst COVID-19

