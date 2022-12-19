EU countries agree gas price cap, Czech Republic says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 19, 2022 — 10:34 am EST

Written by Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - European Union nations' energy ministers have agreed a gas price cap, a spokesperson for the Czech Republic said on Twitter on Monday.

The deal follows weeks of talks on the emergency measure that has split opinion across the bloc as it seeks to tame the energy crisis. The Czech Republic holds the EU's rotating presidency and chaired the negotiations.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by GV De Clercq)

((Kate.Abnett@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.