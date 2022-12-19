EU countries agree gas price cap, Czech Republic says

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - European Union nations' energy ministers have agreed a gas price cap, a spokesperson for the Czech Republic said on Twitter on Monday.

The deal follows weeks of talks on the emergency measure that has split opinion across the bloc as it seeks to tame the energy crisis. The Czech Republic holds the EU's rotating presidency and chaired the negotiations.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by GV De Clercq)

