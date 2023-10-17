News & Insights

EU countries agree deal on power market reform -sources

October 17, 2023 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by Julia Payne for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - EU countries agreed a position on the proposal on the power market reform, pushing through a standoff between France and Germany, Spain's energy minister said on Tuesday.

The position was agreed with near unanimity. Only Hungary voted against, the minister said.

