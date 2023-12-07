EU Council postpones press conference as talks on AI rules drag on

BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Council of the European Union on Thursday postponed a press conference scheduled for 0700 GMT as talks with EU lawmakers on landmark rules for artificial intelligence continued into their second day.

The discussion between EU governments and lawmakers started at 1400 GMT on Wednesday. The two sides agreed on how to regulate artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT in the early hours of Thursday but have yet to reach a consensus on the use of AI in biometric surveillance, a source told Reuters.

"Due to the fact that negotiations are still ongoing, the press conference following the trilogue on artificial intelligence scheduled for 0800 CET has been postponed until further notice," the Council said in statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.