EU Council postpones press conference as talks on AI rules drag on

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 07, 2023 — 01:43 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Council of the European Union on Thursday postponed a press conference scheduled for 0700 GMT as talks with EU lawmakers on landmark rules for artificial intelligence continued into their second day.

The discussion between EU governments and lawmakers started at 1400 GMT on Wednesday. The two sides agreed on how to regulate artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT in the early hours of Thursday but have yet to reach a consensus on the use of AI in biometric surveillance, a source told Reuters.

"Due to the fact that negotiations are still ongoing, the press conference following the trilogue on artificial intelligence scheduled for 0800 CET has been postponed until further notice," the Council said in statement.

