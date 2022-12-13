US Markets

EU could speed up green subsidies for firms - German official

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

December 13, 2022 — 07:43 am EST

Written by Andreas Rinke and Sarah Marsh for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The European Union could speed up decisions on support for companies and reform its state aid law in response to new U.S. subsidies for green technology, a German government official said on Tuesday.

The bloc's talks with the United States on ensuring its firms are not disadvantaged by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act are going well, said the official, who declined to be named.

