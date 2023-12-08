News & Insights

EU considers restarting WTO case against US over steel tariffs - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

December 08, 2023 — 04:03 am EST

Written by Utkarsh Shetti for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The European Union is considering reopening a case at the World Trade Organization against the United States over a steel and aluminum dispute that saw the allies hit each other with tariffs on more than $10 billion of goods, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The EU will, however, refrain from immediately reimposing retaliatory tariffs on American goods over the disagreement, the report said.

