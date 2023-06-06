EU considers mandatory ban on using Huawei to build 5G - FT

June 6 (Reuters) - The European Union is considering a mandatory ban on member states using companies deemed to present a security risk in their 5G networks, including Chinese telecoms group Huawei, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the discussion.

