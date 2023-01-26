EU considers $100 price cap for Russian diesel exports - Bloomberg News

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The European Union and G-7 are floating a plan to cap the price of Russian diesel at $100 a barrel which would apply to products like diesel which trade at a premium to crude, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

A cap of $45 per barrel would apply to discounted products like fuel oil, the report added.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru)

