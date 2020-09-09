EU concludes talks on potential vaccine from BioNTech-Pfizer

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had concluded exploratory talks with BioNTech-Pfizer 22UAy.FPFE.N to purchase up to 300 million doses of a potential vaccine against COVID-19.

The envisaged contract would lead to an initial purchase of 200 million doses for all EU countries, with an option to buy a further 100 million, the Commission said.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Marine Strauss)

