EU concludes preliminary talks to buy up to 200 mln doses of Novavax COVID vaccine

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Union has concluded preliminary talks with U.S. firm Novavax to secure up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday.

"The envisaged contract foresees the possibility for member states to buy 100 million doses with the option of buying another 100 million doses," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio and Robin Emmott)

