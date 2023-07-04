News & Insights

EU competition regulators to investigate SAS recapitalisation again after court veto

July 04, 2023 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, July 4 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators will investigate once again Swedish airline SAS' SAS.STa 1-billion-euro ($1.1 billion) recapitalisation by Denmark and Sweden after an EU court annulled their 2020 decision, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"The Commission will now carry out a more in-depth investigation in order to assess further the recapitalisation measure. The Commission aims at adopting a final decision on this case in the coming months," the EU executive said in a statement.

The Commission said its preliminary view is that the recapitalisation measure complied with EU rules, "with the exception of the absence of a step-up mechanism (or an alternative mechanism with the same effect as a step-up mechanism)".

The aid was granted to SAS in the midst of the pandemic. Most EU airlines also received state aid.

($1 = 0.9175 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

