Markets

EU competition regulator opens whistleblower hotline for merger breach tips

January 09, 2023 — 08:47 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Individuals will now be able to alert EU competition regulators about merger breaches or illegal state aid, via an anonymous antitrust whistleblower tool previously reserved for cartels, the European Commission said on Monday.

The tool, introduced in 2017, results in some 100 messages received yearly, helping the EU competition watchdog detect unlawful practices more quickly and contributing to the success of competition investigations.

"Citizens can now also blow the whistle and help the Commission uncover merger-related infringements such as gun-jumping as well as instances of unlawful state aid," the EU executive said in a statement.

"Gun-jumping" in mergers takes place when companies take steps to join up, begin coordinating their activities or complete mergers before having permission to do so from competition regulators.

It said whistleblowers can alert regulators to anti-competitive conduct, its circumstances and the individuals involved, and that the information may concern past, ongoing or planned anti-competitive conduct.

The EU competition enforcer has allowed countries across the 27-country bloc to pump billions of euros into companies in recent years to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, raising new concerns about how state aid is given out.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.