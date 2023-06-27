EU committee rejects nature restoration law, heads to final vote

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - A committee of EU lawmakers on Tuesday rejected a proposed EU law to restore damaged nature, sending it on for a decisive vote in full EU parliament on July 11.

The committee voted with 44 in favor and 44 against, meaning it just missed the majority needed to pass.

