EU committee rejects nature restoration law, heads to final vote

Credit: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

June 27, 2023 — 05:17 am EDT

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - A committee of EU lawmakers on Tuesday rejected a proposed EU law to restore damaged nature, sending it on for a decisive vote in full EU parliament on July 11.

The committee voted with 44 in favor and 44 against, meaning it just missed the majority needed to pass.

