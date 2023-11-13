News & Insights

World Markets

EU commits to put money in COP28 climate damage fund

Credit: REUTERS/NTB/OLE BERG-RUSTEN

November 13, 2023 — 06:17 am EST

Written by Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The European Union will make a "substantial" financial contribution to a new international fund addressing the destruction caused by climate change, the European Commission said on Monday.

"The Commissioner is ready to announce [a] substantial financial contribution by the EU and its Member States to the loss & damage fund at COP28," the Commission said in a statement, referring to EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra.

The world-first climate "loss and damage" fund is set to be launched during the United Nations COP28 climate summit, which takes place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett Editing by Gareth Jones)

((Kate.Abnett@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.