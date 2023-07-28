EU Commission: stops clock on probe into Orange-Masmovil planned merger

Adds detail and background from paragraph 2 onwards

BRUSSELS, July 28 (Reuters) - The European Union Commission has stopped the clock regarding its in-depth probe into a planned 18.6 billion euros ($20.5 billion) merger between Orange ORAN.PA - France's biggest telecoms company - and Spanish peer MasMovil.

"On 28 July 2023, the Commission stopped the clock in its in-depth investigation into the proposed joint venture between Orange and MasMovil, with effect as of today," a spokesperson for the Commission said in an emailed statement.

The Commission said this procedure in merger investigations is activated if the parties fail to provide, in a timely fashion, an important piece of information that the Commission has requested from them.

To comply with merger deadlines, parties must supply the necessary information for the investigation in a timely fashion. Failure to do so will lead the Commission to stop the clock.

Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission’s decision is then adjusted accordingly, it added.

The combination of Orange's Spanish unit, the second-largest telecoms provider in Spain, and no. 4 player MasMovil is seen as a test case of whether the EU competition enforcer will continue its tough line against mergers that reduce the number of mobile players in a country to three from four.

($1 = 0.9094 euros)

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

