EU Commission to examine Mastercard bid for Nets stake

BRUSSELS, April 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission has been asked by six European countries to look at Mastercard Inc'S MA.N bid for a majority stake in the corporate services businesses of Scandinavian payments group Nets over competition fears, it said on Monday.

The Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country bloc, said it has been asked by Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Britain to take over the case.

