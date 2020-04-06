EU Commission to examine Mastercard bid for Nets stake

BRUSSELS, April 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission has been asked by six European countries to look at Mastercard Inc'S MA.N bid for a majority stake in the corporate services businesses of Scandinavian payments group Nets over competition fears, it said on Monday.

The Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country bloc, said it has been asked by Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Britain to take over the case.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.