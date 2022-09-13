EU Commission to call another Energy Council meeting this month

MADRID, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission will call member states' energy ministers for another Energy Council meeting by the end of this month to approve measures to handle the energy crisis, Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera said on Spanish TV channel TV3 on Tuesday.

