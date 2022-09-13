EU Commission to call another Energy Council meeting this month

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

The European Commission will call member states' energy ministers for another Energy Council meeting by the end of this month to approve measures to handle the energy crisis, Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera said on Spanish TV channel TV3 on Tuesday.

MADRID, Sept 13 (Reuters) - (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by David Goodman )

