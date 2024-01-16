EU Commission sees Slovakia's 2024 budget deficit above government plans

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Slovakia's budget deficit in 2024 is likely to be above government forecasts if EU accounting standards are applied to aid used to help people hit by high energy prices, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Robert Fico took office in October and has set a course of slow consolidation after the fiscal deficit ballooned in 2023.

The government is planning to cut the deficit to around 6% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, from an estimated 6.5% in 2023, under its budget plan. The Commission, though, has forecast the deficit hitting 6.3% of GDP in 2024, up from 6.1% in 2023.

It said the main difference was the accounting of energy aid refunds from the EU as Slovakia's government has spread that financing between 2023 and 2024.

"The Commission registers the full amount (0.8% of GDP) in 2023, in line with the application of ESA2010 principles," it said in an opinion statement to the budget plan, published on Tuesday.

"The relevant expenditure was incurred in 2023 and should be matched with an imputed revenue from the EU in the same year to ensure the principle of neutrality of the EU grants."

Slovakia's budget watchdog had earlier flagged the accounting methodology difference.

Slovak news agency TASR cited Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky, who attended a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, as saying the government and the Commission had differing opinions. The Finance Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Slovakia is facing more fiscal pressure. In December, Fitch rating agency cut the euro zone country's rating by one notch to 'A-' due to uncertainty over fiscal consolidation.

The new government has blamed the previous administration for leaving state coffers empty, but has itself approved extra payments for pensioners and other spending measures. (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alex Richardson) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SLOVAKIA BUDGET/EU

