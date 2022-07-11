EU Commission seeking info from former EU digital chief Kroes on Uber

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission has asked former EU digital chief Nellie Kroes for more information on her alleged involvement in lobbying for U.S. ride-hailing app Uber UBER.N, a Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and multiple media, citing leaked documents, said Uber broke laws, duped police and built a secret lobbying operation targeting prominent policymakers and politicians.

Uber has denied the allegations. Kroes served as European Commissioner from 2004 to 2014, first as EU antitrust chief and subsequently as digital chief.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, writing by Foo Yun Chee;)

