EU Commission says has received response from Iran in nuclear talks

Corrects spelling of Josep Borrell's name in paragraph 3

BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The European Commission said it had received a response from Iran in the ongoing talks over a nuclear non-proliferation deal and had distributed it to all other participants in the negotiations.

The other parties - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia - and the United States, which is no longer a party, were all studying this response and would together discuss the way ahead, the Commission said.

"The way ahead will be – as always - discussed with all participants and the U.S.," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a statement on Friday.

