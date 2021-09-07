EU Commission plans first recovery green bond in October

BRUSSELS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it planned to issue its the first green bond in October under its "NextGenerationEU" recovery plan to fund projects designed to help the European Union towards its target of being carbon-neutral by 2050.

Green bonds are due to make up to 250 billion euros ($296.8 billion) or 30% of the NextGenerationEU issuance.

The Commission confirmed its intention to issue 80 billion euros of long-term bonds this year, topped up by short-term EU-bills. The programme for the latter will begin on Sept. 15, with two EU-bill auctions per months on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

This programme will also be used for bonds, with in general, one auction and one syndication per month. ($1 = 0.8422 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robin Emmott)

