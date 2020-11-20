EU Commission has received Vivendi's letter on Italy's draft media law

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission confirmed on Friday it had received a letter from Vivendi VIV.PA in which the French media group complained about an Italian draft law which would limit the company's position in the country.

"In the event that the Italian authorities notify the concerned draft measure, the Commission would assess its compliance with EU law before its adoption," a note from the Commissions spokesperson's service said.

Vivendi had previously informed the Italian government that it was ready to lodge a formal complaint with the Commission over the law, which is under discussion in parliament.

A second letter with similar content was sent to the European Commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Elvira Pollina in Milan, writing by Giulia Segreti)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.