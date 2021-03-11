EU Commission gives final approval to J&J vaccine

Commodities
The European Commission gave approval on Thursday for the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the final step to allowing the European Union to use it across the bloc.

"More safe and effective vaccines are coming to the market. We have just authorised the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in the EU, following EMA positive review," Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission wrote on Twitter.

