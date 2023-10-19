News & Insights

EU Commission fines pharma companies for price fixing

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

October 19, 2023 — 05:45 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday said it had fined five pharmaceutical companies for a total of 13.4 million euros ($14.1 million) in a settlement of an antitrust investigation.

The commission fined Alkaloids of Australia, Alkaloids Corporation, Boehringer, Linnea and Transo-Pharm for participating in a cartel aimed at fixing the minimum price of an ingredient to produce the abdominal antispasmodic drug Buscopan and its generic versions.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

