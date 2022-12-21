AGL

EU commission clears Dufry-Autogrill deal

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

December 21, 2022 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

ROME, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it approved the acquisition by Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S of Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill AGL.MI.

The deal is set to create a travel industry giant. The combined entity will be given a new name, Autogrill and Dufry said when the deal was announced in July.

"The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given its limited impact on the market," the EU executive said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.