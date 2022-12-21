EU commission clears Dufry-Autogrill deal

ROME, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it approved the acquisition by Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S of Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill AGL.MI.

The deal is set to create a travel industry giant. The combined entity will be given a new name, Autogrill and Dufry said when the deal was announced in July.

"The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given its limited impact on the market," the EU executive said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

