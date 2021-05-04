EU Commission approves 400 mln euros Danish state aid for renewable energy

Contributor
Sabine Siebold Reuters
Published

The European Commission on Tuesday approved 400 million euros ($480.12 million) Danish state aid supporting the production of electricity from renewable sources, according to a statement.

May 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday approved 400 million euros ($480.12 million) Danish state aid supporting the production of electricity from renewable sources, according to a statement.

"This Danish scheme will contribute to substantial reductions in greenhouse emissions, supporting the objectives of the Green Deal," the commissioner in charge of competition, Margrethe Vestager, said.

According to the statement, Denmark intends to support energy generation from onshore and offshore wind turbines, wave power plants, hydroelectric power plants and solar technology with a scheme designed to guarantee stable prices to electricity producers.

($1 = 0.8331 euros)

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Marine Strauss)

((Sabine.Siebold@thomsonreuters.com; +49-30-2201-33574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More