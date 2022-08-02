EU Commission agrees to extend sale deadline for Monte dei Paschi

Adds details

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday approved revised restructuring targets for Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) BMPS.MI and a new deadline for the government to sell its controlling stake.

Italy owns 64% of MPS following a 2017 rescue that cost taxpayers 5.4 billion euros. Rome is preparing to pump more money into the Tuscan bank to cover part of a 2.5 billion euro ($2.56 billion) capital raising based on the size of its stake.

The EU Commission said it deemed acceptable Italy's request for more time for the re-privatisation of the bank, after efforts to meet an initial end-2021 deadline failed last year due to the collapse in talks to sell MPS to rival UniCredit CRDI.MI.

"The set of revised commitments adequately counterbalances the revision of the deadline," the Commission said.

($1 = 0.9771 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte; editing Federico Maccioni and Jane Merriman)

