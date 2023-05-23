EU closes antitrust probe into Belgium's Alcogroup

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday said it had closed an antitrust investigation into Belgium's Alcogroup for its alleged participation in an ethanol cartel.

Alcogroup and Sweden's Agroetanol were charged by EU antitrust regulators last year with taking part in a bioethanol cartel which rigged benchmark prices.

The commission at the time said both companies had breached EU antitrust rules together with Spain's Abengoa ABG.MC, which in a settlement at the end of 2021 was fined 20 million euros by the EU competition enforcer for illegal price formation.

The investigation into Alcogroup, however, yielded insufficient evidence to pursue it further, the commission said.

The probe regarding Agroethanol is ongoing.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

