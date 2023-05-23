News & Insights

EU closes antitrust investigation into Belgium's Alcogroup

May 23, 2023 — 09:55 am EDT

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission has closed an antitrust investigation into Belgium's Alcogroup over alleged participation in an ethanol cartel, the EU executive said on Tuesday.

A statement from Alcogroup welcomed the European Commission's decision, with CEO Charles-Albert Peers saying it "puts an end to a difficult period" for the company.

Alcogroup and Sweden's Agroetanol were charged by EU antitrust regulators last year with taking part in a bioethanol cartel that rigged benchmark prices.

The commission at the time said both companies had breached EU antitrust rules together with Spain's Abengoa ABG.MC, which in a settlement at the end of 2021 was fined 20 million euros by the EU competition enforcer for illegal price formation.

The investigation into Alcogroup, however, yielded insufficient evidence to pursue it further, the commission said.

The Agroetanol investigation is ongoing.

