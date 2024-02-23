News & Insights

EU clears acquisition of Bollore logistics by CMA CGM, subject to conditions

February 23, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The EU Commission on Friday said it had cleared the acquisition of the logistics operations of conglomerate Bollore BOLL.PA by shipping group CMA CGMCMACG.UL, subject to a number of conditions proposed by the companies.

The commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation European Union, said that the acquisition had been approved after its investigation found a number of concerns.

To address them, the parties agreed to divest all of Bolloré Logistics' activities in Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Martin and French Guiana, as well as a number of assets in metropolitan France linked to these activities.

