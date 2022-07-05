ENX

EU clearing houses resilient in stress test, watchdog says

Huw Jones Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Clearing houses in the European Union have shown they can withstand extreme market shocks, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine which roiled markets, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.

A stress test showed the clearers can meet their basic requirement of being able to continue operating even after their two biggest members go bust, the European Securities and Markets Authority said in a statement.

