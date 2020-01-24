EU, China and others agree appeals system to settle WTO disputes

Seventeen World Trade Organization members including the European Union and China agreed on Friday to create a temporary mechanism to settle trade disputes after the United States paralysed the WTO's appeals body last month. [nL1N28J0TW]
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.