EU carbon price tops 50 euros for first time

Nora Buli Reuters
Published

The price of benchmark European Union carbon permits climbed above 50 euros a tonne for the first time on Tuesday, increasing costs for polluters.

The contract for EU Allowances (EUAs) CFI2Zc1 rose 1.3% to 50.05 euros a tonne at 0734 GMT, its highest level since the EU's Emissions Trading System was launched in 2005.

