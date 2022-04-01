EU carbon market emissions rose 8.1% in 2021 as economies rebounded

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Emissions regulated under Europe's carbon market rose by 8.1% last year excluding aviation, as economic activity rebounded following the coronavirus pandemic, preliminary European Commission data examined by carbon analysts at Refinitiv showed on Friday.

Around 45% of the European Union's output of greenhouse gases is regulated by the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), which is the 27-nation bloc's flagship scheme to tackle global warming by charging for the right to emit carbon dioxide (CO2).

Refinitiv analysts' interpretation of European Commission data found emissions covered, excluding aviation, totalled 1,353 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent (CO2e), up from 1,251.5 billion tonnes the previous year.

The analysts adjusted 2020 figures to account for Britain leaving the EU ETS in 2021 following Brexit.

Heat and power sector emissions rose by 11.5% to 669.3 million tonnes, the analysts said.

Electricity demand increased in 2021 following the pandemic and high gas prices also led to an increase in output from coal-fired power plants, which produce double the emissions of gas-fired plants.

Coal produced 16% of Europe's power in 2021, up from 13% in 2020, the analysts said.

Low output from Europe's renewable power producers such as wind farms also led to a rise in fossil use.

"The lack of wind and rain has severely limited the generation of electricity from renewable sources, and coal power plants have been running at near full capacity," said Ingvild Sorhus, lead carbon analyst at Refinitiv Carbon Research.

Industry sector emissions rose by 5.1% to 684.2 million tonnes, the analysts said, with industrial output also rebounding across the bloc in 2021.

“This could, however, turn around this year as industry could face demand destruction due to elevated energy prices as a consequence of the invasion in Ukraine,” Sorhus said.

Emissions excluding aviation covered by the scheme fell around 13% in 2020 as pandemic restrictions stifled economic activity.

The figures were in line with analysts' previous forecasts and the benchmark price of carbon permits in the ETS was little changed on Friday at around 78.50 euros a tonne CFI2Zc1

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale Editing by Nina Chestney and Frances Kerry)

