EU can't close borders to solar imports, energy chief says

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

March 04, 2024 — 03:15 am EST

Written by Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - The European Union should support struggling European manufacturers of solar panels but cannot close its borders to imports of such products, since doing this would put green energy targets at risk, EU energy policy chief Kadri Simson said on Monday.

"There are different proposals how we can support our industry, but clearly we cannot close our borders because we need solar panels," she said.

