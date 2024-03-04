EU can't close borders to solar imports, energy chief says

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - The European Union should support struggling European manufacturers of solar panels but cannot close its borders to imports of such products, since doing this would put green energy targets at risk, EU energy policy chief Kadri Simson said on Monday.

"There are different proposals how we can support our industry, but clearly we cannot close our borders because we need solar panels," she said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Bart Meijer)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.